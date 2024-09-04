U.S. Steel leaders rally around deal with Nippon Steel, say it will protect local jobs

PITTSBURGH — U.S. Steel leaders stood in the middle of a rally at headquarters on Wednesday talking about the investment not just into the company, but the communities if the sale to Nippon Steel happens.

“Without these investments, without this merger, I am concerned about the future here in Pittsburgh,” Scott Buckiso with U.S. Steel said.

That is the concern as Nippon promises upgraded facilities and equipment to keep these plants at the top of the steel game. But if the deal falls apart, as many are speaking out against it, U.S. Steel leaders don’t believe it can keep up as a stand-alone company.

“Now we are going to have a 1938 hot strip mill trying to compete with hot strip mills that were built 10 years ago. You can do the math and see what happens, it’s the same fate that happened with Duquesne, Homestead, with Aliquippa and steel mills on the South Side,” Vice President of U.S. Steel Sales Rob Kopf said.

The potential acquisition continues to be under scrutiny as political leaders have concerns over national security implications.

“Look, the federal government will make the final decision as to whether or not the U.S. Steel/Nippon deal goes forward. My focus has been and will continue to be on protecting and growing jobs in the Mon Valley and all across western Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Josh Shapiro.

While many signs at the rally showed “People over Politics” the deal is a talker in the political world with both the president and vice president speaking out on Monday to keep U.S. Steel American-owned.

>> Kamala Harris opposes US Steel sale during joint campaign visit with Biden in Pittsburgh

“When you are in Pittsburgh you are standing with steel workers let’s be clear. I believe in American-owned and operated steel companies,” said President Joe Biden.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group