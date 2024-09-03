Kamala Harris opposes US Steel sale during joint campaign visit with Biden in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — With Election Day just 64 days away, Vice President Kamala Harris spent part of her Labor Day making another campaign stop in Pittsburgh - this time alongside President Joe Biden, who called Harris the best choice in November.

“It was the single best decision I made as President of the United States,” Biden said.

Standing in front of a crowd of union members and supporters at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) union hall in the South Side, Harris made it clear — if elected, she would block the possible sale of U.S. Steel to Japan’s Nippon Steel.

“U.S. Steel should remain American-owned and American-operated, and I will always have the backs of America’s steelworkers,” Harris said.

International President of United Steelworkers David McCall applauded Harris in a statement Monday, saying the vice president has joined union members on the picket line before. The statement read in part, “Today, she once again made it clear that she will always stand up for steelworkers and have our backs.”

Many supporters agreed.

“U.S. Steel has been here forever and it’s something that we want to keep here,” said Tim Wisyanski, the IBEW Local 5 apprenticeship program training director. “I think it’s good to keep everything made here in America. That’s what we want.”

U.S. Steel, however, said the deal with Japan would be best for its employees, shareholders, communities, and customers.

David B. Burritt, U.S. Steel’s president & CEO, said in a statement Monday:

“The partnership with Nippon Steel, a long-standing investor in the United States from our close ally Japan, will strengthen the American steel industry, American jobs, and American supply chains, and enhance the U.S. steel industry’s competitiveness and resilience against China.

“Nippon Steel’s announcement of its plan to invest approximately $1.3 billion in U. S. Steel union-represented facilities, on top of the $1.4 billion capital commitment they previously announced, is further evidence of its unwavering commitment to U. S. Steel and all of our stakeholders.

“These commitments far exceed what U. S. Steel would commit to in the absence of this transaction and demonstrate Nippon Steel’s desire not only to complete the transaction but also to protect and grow U. S. Steel. The investments announced by Nippon Steel will require significant capital expenditures beyond calendar year 2026 and the term of the current BLA. The bottom line is these are investments in the future of integrated American steelmaking and the employees, families and communities that rely on it. U. S. Steel will be a much stronger company as a result of the transaction and these investments – the entire American steel industry will be stronger and more globally competitive, too.”

Donald Trump supporter Susan Gibala believes the Republican candidate, who also opposes the sale, would better protect jobs.

“My dad was actually a steel mill worker,” Gibala said. “I know what it’s like to have your father be laid off and I know what hard times really are. I don’t believe that [Harris] is going to be the person that helps or brings back steel to Pittsburgh. I believe that that’s Donald J. Trump.”

Just last week, Channel 11 reported Nippon Steel plans to invest $1 billion in Mon Valley Works if the U. S. Steel merger gets approved.

Allegheny County Republican Committee Chairman Sam DeMarco sent us a statement that read in part, “U.S. Steel is for sale because Democrats allied with environmental extremists who devoted their time to destroying heavy industry here. Now, they have a Democrat from out-of-town promising to deliver the coup de grace.”

The White House announced late Monday night that Vice President Harris will be back in Pittsburgh this Thursday. No other details have been released.

