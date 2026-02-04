U.S. Steel to restart second battery involved in deadly explosion

CLAIRTON, Pa. — After almost six months, U.S. Steel is going to restart a battery at its Clairton plant that was at the center of a deadly explosion.

The explosion happened in batteries 13 and 14 on Aug. 11, when a gas valve failed as crews were flushing it, then coke oven gas ignited. The blast killed two people and sent 10 others to area hospitals.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Investigators release new details on what caused the US Steel Clairton Coke Works explosion

Battery 14 was restarted in October. Now, U.S. Steel says battery 13, which has been on hot idle since the incident, allowing for repairs and equipment checks, will be brought back online on Thursday.

>>> PHOTOS: Explosion at U.S. Steel Clairton Works Plant <<<

“As we take this step, we continue to hold in our thoughts the employees who were injured or lost during the August 11th incident,” a statement from U.S. Steel said. “We remain mindful of their families, colleagues, and loved ones. Their memory guides our commitment to safety every day.”

The battery is expected to begin producing coke on Friday.

U.S. Steel says it’ll be “focused on operating safely and responsibly” throughout the restart process.

The Allegheny County Health Department has been informed and emission controls will be active as the battery comes back online.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group