U.S. Steel to restart battery damaged by deadly explosion at Clairton Coke Works

CLAIRTON, Pa. — U.S. Steel plans to restart one of the batteries damaged by the deadly explosion at Clairton Coke Works.

Battery 14 is set to be restarted sometime in the afternoon on Thursday, following safety checks and equipment evaluations, U.S. Steel said in an update Wednesday.

That battery has been on hot idle since late August, so that necessary repairs could be performed.

The explosion on Aug. 11 happened inside batteries 13 and 14. The incident injured at least 10 workers and killed 52-year-old Steven Menefee and 39-year-old Timothy Quinn.

Battery 13 remains on hot idle.

Batteries 19 and 20 were also damaged during the incident, but previously returned to full production.

With work complete on Battery 14, U.S. Steel says it’s ready to safely resume operations.

All procedures will be executed with a focus on safety and environmental compliance, the company said. The Allegheny County Health Department has been notified, and emissions controls will be active as operations resume.

“As we move forward, our thoughts remain with the employees who were injured or lost during the August 11th incident,” U.S. Steel’s update reads. “Their families, colleagues and loved ones are in our hearts, and their memory continues to guide our commitment to safety.”

On Oct. 16, U.S. Steel announced it had strengthened some of its safety protocols in response to the Aug. 11 explosion.

