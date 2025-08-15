Explosion at US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant happened while crews were flushing gas valve

CLAIRTON, Pa. — U.S. Steel has released new details on what investigators believe caused the explosion at the Clairton Coke Works plant that killed 2 people and injured 10 others.

On Friday at 4 p.m., U.S. Steel said an investigation conducted by third-party experts has revealed that the explosion happened while crews were flushing a gas valve in preparation for planned maintenance.

Investigators learned pressure was building inside the valve, which caused it to fail. The failure caused coke oven gas to fill the area, which led to the explosion after it found a source of ignition.

“We want to reinforce that this investigation is in its early stages, and we will provide more information when we can. Our focus remains on our employees and their families during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for U.S. Steel said.

Timothy Quinn and Steven Menefee were killed in the explosion.

Of the 10 workers who were injured, 7 have been discharged.

The Allegheny Health Department has deployed Mobile Air Units in the Mon Valley to monitor pollutants.

U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said the plant is now safe to operate.

Investigators continue to review surveillance video and interview employees as they work to find answers.

