U.S. Steel successfully places damaged batteries in hot idle, 2 other batteries back in production

CLAIRTON, Pa. — U.S. Steel’s efforts to assess damage to its batteries that were damaged in a deadly explosion at the Clairton Coke Works have progressed.

The Aug. 11 explosion that killed two and injured 10 others happened inside coke oven batteries 13 and 14.

The batteries have to be put in a hot idle state so crews can inspect damage and determine if they can be repaired. U.S. Steel said they would never be able to function again if they were on hot idle.

On Friday, U.S. Steel said that step in the process had been successfully completed.

No coking or production is happening at batteries 13 and 14.

Batteries 19 and 20 were damaged during the incident but U.S. Steel said they are not back to full production.

No exceedances of air pollution have been reported at this time.

