Crews to start removing coke from batteries where deadly explosion happened at Clairton Coke Works

CLAIRTON, Pa. — U.S. Steel is beginning the process of removing coke from the batteries, where a deadly explosion at the Clairton Coke Works plant happened.

The explosion that killed two and injured 10 others happened inside coke oven batteries 13 and 14.

Crews will remove coke from those batteries to inspect damage to the ovens and determine if they can be repaired.

The batteries will be placed in a hot idle state. U.S. Steel said their integrity would be damaged and they would never work again if they were not put in that state.

U.S. Steel said the process could take several days but they do not expect an elevation in non-particulate pollution during the process. If anything, they expect ashy particles to be released.

The Allegheny County Health Department and U.S. Steel are working to monitor those emissions.

