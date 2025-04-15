USGA accepts record number of entries for historic 125th US Open at Oakmont Country Club

The USGA announced it accepted 10,202 entries for the historic 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in June. That number is a record.
Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, and all the Official World Golf Ranking top 50 are among those entries.
The U.S. Open is set for Oakmont on June 12th through the 15th. It’s a record 10th time the Open will be at the Oakmont Country Club.
This is the fourth time the number of entries for the U.S. Open has passed 10,000. This year’s record beats the 2023 record from the Los Angeles Country Club at 10, 187.
All 50 states are represented by the entries accepted by the USGA. There are 372 from Pennsylvania. Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and 80 other countries also are represented.
“The USGA is proud to once again return to Oakmont Country Club, one of the cathedrals of the game,” said USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer. “The U.S. Open’s two-stage qualifying framework provides thousands of professional and amateur golfers worldwide an opportunity to earn a place in the field. Based on the record number of entries, there continues to be tremendous interest in competing in our national championship.”
Local qualifying for the open will happen at 110 sites in 43 s states, Canada and Mexico this month and next month. In Western Pennsylvania, golfers will take the course at Quicksilver Golf Club in Midway on May 13th.
Here is the list from the USGA of the 50 golfers who currently are fully exempt into the 125th U.S. Open (Bold – U.S. Open champion; a-amateur):
Ludvig Aberg
Byeong Hun An
a-Jose Luis Ballester
a-Evan Beck
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Richard Bland
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
a-Luke Clanton
Wyndham Clark
Corey Conners
Bryson DeChambeau
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
a-Trevor Gutschewski
Brian Harman
a-Justin Hastings
Russell Henley
Tom Hoge
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland
Sungjae Im
Dustin Johnson
a-Noah Kent
Chris Kirk
Brooks Koepka
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Hideki Matsuyama
Matt McCarty
Rory McIlroy
Phil Mickelson
Collin Morikawa
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Scott
Cameron Smith
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Gary Woodland
