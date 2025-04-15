USGA accepts record number of entries for historic 125th US Open at Oakmont Country Club

The USGA announced it accepted 10,202 entries for the historic 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in June. That number is a record.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, and all the Official World Golf Ranking top 50 are among those entries.

The U.S. Open is set for Oakmont on June 12th through the 15th. It’s a record 10th time the Open will be at the Oakmont Country Club.

This is the fourth time the number of entries for the U.S. Open has passed 10,000. This year’s record beats the 2023 record from the Los Angeles Country Club at 10, 187.

All 50 states are represented by the entries accepted by the USGA. There are 372 from Pennsylvania. Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and 80 other countries also are represented.

“The USGA is proud to once again return to Oakmont Country Club, one of the cathedrals of the game,” said USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer. “The U.S. Open’s two-stage qualifying framework provides thousands of professional and amateur golfers worldwide an opportunity to earn a place in the field. Based on the record number of entries, there continues to be tremendous interest in competing in our national championship.”

Local qualifying for the open will happen at 110 sites in 43 s states, Canada and Mexico this month and next month. In Western Pennsylvania, golfers will take the course at Quicksilver Golf Club in Midway on May 13th.

Here is the list from the USGA of the 50 golfers who currently are fully exempt into the 125th U.S. Open (Bold – U.S. Open champion; a-amateur):

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

a-Jose Luis Ballester

a-Evan Beck

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Richard Bland

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

a-Luke Clanton

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Bryson DeChambeau

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

a-Trevor Gutschewski

Brian Harman

a-Justin Hastings

Russell Henley

Tom Hoge

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

a-Noah Kent

Chris Kirk

Brooks Koepka

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Gary Woodland

