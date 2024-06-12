Local

USPS looking to fill immediate openings during upcoming job fairs

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH — The United States Postal Service is looking to fill immediate openings during job fairs in June.

USPS needs city carriers, city carrier assistants, rural carrier associates and clerks. City carriers start at $22.18 per hour, assistants at $19.33 per hour and rural carriers start at $20.38 an hour. Clerks start at $20.48.

Applicants must be 18 years old and able to pass a drug test and a background check.

Below is a list of planned job fairs:

  • June 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Baden Post Office, 398 State St. Baden, PA 15005
  • June 20 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Ambridge Post Office, 1020 Merchant St. Ambridge, PA 15003
  • June 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Kittanning Post Office, 201 N. McKean St. Kittanning, PA 16201
  • June 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Coraopolis Post Office, 1140 Thorn Run Rd. Coraopolis, PA 15108
  • June 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Irwin Post Office, 1101 Main St. Irwin, PA 15642
  • June 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Uniontown Post Office, 47 E. Fayette St. Uniontown, PA 15401
  • June 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., McKeesport Post Office, 850 Walnut St. McKeesport, PA 15134

