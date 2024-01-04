USPS looking to fill immediate openings during upcoming job fairs

PITTSBURGH — The USPS is holding several job fairs across western Pennsylvania in January.

The postal service is hiring to fill immediate openings for multiple positions, including city carriers, rural carriers and mail handler assistants. A spokesperson for USPS says accepting a position is “the first step” to a potentially long career with the agency.

Each job fair takes place at a different post office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and USPS personnel will be at each event to answer questions.

Find the full list below:

Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Montour Post Office

1936 Park Manor Blvd.

Montour, PA 15244

Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

McKeesport Post Office

850 Walnut St.

McKeesport, PA 15134

Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Uniontown Post Office

47 E. Fayette St.

Uniontown, PA 15401

Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Johnstown Post Office

111 Franklin St.

Johnstown, PA 15901

Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Somerset Post Office

201 N. Center Ave.

Somerset, PA 15501

Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

DuBois Post Office

229 Beaver Dr.

DuBois, PA 15801

Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Clairton Post Office

445 St. Clair Ave.

Clairton, PA 15025

Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

New Kensington Post Office

501 11th St.

New Kensington, PA 15068

Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Bedford Post Office

201 S. Julien St.

Bedford, PA 15522

Click here for more information about USPS career opportunities or the application process.

