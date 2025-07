WHITE OAK, Pa. — A van crashed over an embankment in White Oak.

Members of C & D Towing and Recovery Inc said they were called to McClintock Road for the crash on Friday night.

A person was taken to a local trauma center.

Crews uprighted the vehicle, towed it up from the hill and took it to a local storage lot.

