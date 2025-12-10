Vanport Bridge lane restrictions in place as PennDOT prepares for repairs

VANPORT, Pa. — For the next month or so, PennDOT crews will be closing one lane on the I-376 Vanport Bridge as they install containment structures so steel workers can make repairs in the spring.

“It’s basically just an access platform so the crews can eventually get out there and do some steel repairs on the bridge,” said Doug Thompson, PennDOT assistant district executive of construction.

With this prep work comes changes to driving patterns.

According to PennDOT, there will be work in the westbound lanes daily from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., and one lane eastbound will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, Channel 11 saw work on the westbound side.

PennDOT said the actual steel work won’t start until the weather breaks — and that will bring longer lane closures.

“Around the first of April, once we get out of that winter and snow plowing season, we’ll eventually get into a long-term single lane restriction in either direction out there to really, so we can really start the crux of the steel repairs in the spring,” Thompson said.

These steel repairs come after the most recent federal inspection of the bridge. It’s something PennDOT said is very important.

“Inspections are a very useful tool not only for the safety but for programming the repairs of bridges throughout the lifecycle,” Thompson said.

As long as the weather permits, the prep work should be finished next month. The $4.8 million steel repairs and spot painting on the bridge are expected to be completed by next fall.

