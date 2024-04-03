Vehicle becomes stuck in floodwaters along Tri-Boro Expressway in Wilmerding

Some tense moments this morning on the Tri-Boro Expressway in Wilmerding when a car became stuck in floodwaters.

It was about 4 a.m. when the car got stuck in the westbound lanes, where there was about two to three feet of water on the road. Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer shows water covering the car’s tires.

Two people in the vehicle were able to get out on their own and did not have to be rescued. Initial reports were that they climbed onto the roof.

Emergency crews shut down the westbound lanes until the car was towed and the water receded.

Channel 11 was told that section of the expressway is flood-prone.

The road is now open to traffic.

