Vehicle bursts into flames after crashing into fence in Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — An SUV burst into flames overnight in Westmoreland County.

The incident happened on Lindencross Avenue in North Huntingdon, near the Banco Business Park.

Officials say the SUV hit a chain-link fence and then caught fire. A photo sent to Channel 11 shows the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Our crew was on scene as officials got ready to tow the significantly damaged vehicle away.

Officials get ready to tow a burnt-out vehicle after overnight crash in Westmoreland County

Police say no one was hurt.

