Vehicle crashes into building in Washington County

FALLOWFIELD, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a building in Washington County on Thursday.

Firefighters from the Fallowfield Fire Company were called to Old 71 at 1:21 p.m. for the crash.

An SUV had gone through the wall of an apparent garage and ended up completely inside.

Members of the Charleroi Fire Department and Bentleyville Fire-Rescue were called to help get the vehicle out.

Firefighters said they could not confirm if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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