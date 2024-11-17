Vehicle crashes into house, takes down wires in Pitcairn

PITCAIRN, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a house in Pitcairn Saturday evening.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 1300 block of Wall Avenue at 4:55 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they found that a pole had been sheared and power lines had been knocked onto the ground. An SUV also crashed into a house and sustained heavy damage.

Firefighters say the driver was entrapped in the vehicle because the wires were creating an electrical hazard around them.

The driver had minor injuries when they were rescued. Firefighters said the driver is expected to be okay.

