Vehicle crashes over embankment in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A vehicle crashed over an embankment in Penn Hills.

Penn Hills firefighters said the crash happened at 5:12 a.m. on Sunday at the 4300 block of Verona Road.

The driver of the vehicle was trapped inside because the vehicle was unstable.

Firefighters got the person out safely. They were then evaluated by medics.

Penn Hills Police are working to learn what caused the crash.

