1 injured when vehicle crashes through home in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a home in the city’s Beltzhoover neighborhood early this morning.

Officers were attempting to pull the driver of the vehicle over around 3 a.m. when it took off, according to police, crashing through the living room of the home, located in the area of Michigan and Montooth streets.

A woman inside was pinned under the vehicle. She was rescued and taken to a local hospital in stable condition, we’re told.

First responders used a ladder to rescue two people from the second level of the home.

Neighbors told Channel 11 it sounded like an explosion when the vehicle hit.

