Vehicle falls from lift, hits worker at Westmoreland County car dealership

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle fell from a lift and hit a worker at a Westmoreland County car dealership.

The Rostraver Township Fire Department said they were called to C Harper Auto Group on Harper Drive at 4:05 p.m. on Friday.

The vehicle was in the service center when it fell and hit a worker. That person was taken to a local trauma center, firefighters said.

Channel 11 has reached out to C Harper for comment and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

