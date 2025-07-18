Vehicle falls from lift, hits worker at Westmoreland County car dealership

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle fell from a lift and hit a worker at a Westmoreland County car dealership.
The Rostraver Township Fire Department said they were called to C Harper Auto Group on Harper Drive at 4:05 p.m. on Friday.
The vehicle was in the service center when it fell and hit a worker. That person was taken to a local trauma center, firefighters said.
Channel 11 has reached out to C Harper for comment and is waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
