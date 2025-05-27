Vehicle hit with several bullets in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle was struck with several bullets in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood early Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Arcena Street around 2:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, a woman told police that her car was hit by several bullets while in the 2300 block of Centre Avenue. Pittsburgh police said a seven-round ShotSpotter alert was issued for that location several hours prior, but a scene or victim was not found.

The woman had a minor injury to the cheek from shattered glass, but denied any medical treatment.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

