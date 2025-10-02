Vehicle left on its side near Burger King after crash in North Huntingdon Township

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle ended up on its side after a crash on Wednesday in Westmoreland County.

A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor says emergency crews were called to the Burger King on Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) in North Huntingdon Township at 5:25 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash, and at least one person was initially trapped.

Investigators say only minor injuries were reported.

