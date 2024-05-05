Vehicle rolls onto its side, shears pole during crash in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle rollover crash in Penn Hills early Sunday morning.

Members of the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said they were called to the 300 block of Long Road at around 6 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an SUV on its side.

The vehicle appeared to have completely sheared a nearby pole.

Firefighters say the driver was able to get out without help.

Traffic restrictions will be in place until the pole is properly replaced, firefighters said.

The Penn Hills Police Department is trying to learn what caused the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group