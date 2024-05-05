Local

Vehicle rolls onto its side, shears pole during crash in Penn Hills

By WPXI.com News Staff

Vehicle rolls onto its side, shears pole during crash in Penn Hills Emergency crews responded to a vehicle rollover crash in Penn Hills early Sunday morning. (Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company/Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle rollover crash in Penn Hills early Sunday morning.

Members of the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said they were called to the 300 block of Long Road at around 6 a.m.

When they arrived, they found an SUV on its side.

The vehicle appeared to have completely sheared a nearby pole.

Firefighters say the driver was able to get out without help.

Traffic restrictions will be in place until the pole is properly replaced, firefighters said.

The Penn Hills Police Department is trying to learn what caused the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • American runners take top spots in 2024 Pittsburgh Marathon
  • Channel 11 sits down with grieving family of woman killed in Oakland construction site accident
  • Bernard Hill, ‘Titanic’ ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor dies at 79
  • VIDEO: Former Ligonier Valley police chief facing multiple felonies for alleged sexual assault
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read