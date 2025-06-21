Vehicle smashes into building at shopping plaza in North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a building in Westmoreland County on Friday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the shopping plaza where Clay Pike meets Barnes Lake Road in North Huntingdon at 3:02 p.m.

The vehicle knocked down the store’s front door and shattered glass.

An ambulance was on scene, but dispatchers could not confirm if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

