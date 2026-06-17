Vehicle stolen at busy Oakland intersection, Pitt Police say

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh Police and Pittsburgh Police are investigating a vehicle theft in the city’s Oakland neighborhood.

Pitt police say the theft happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Atwood Street and Forbes Avenue.

A white 2025 Honda CRV with Pennsylvania registration MTG9476 had been left unattended, running and unlocked, police say.

Two people reportedly entered the vehicle and drove toward Atwood Street before turning right onto Fifth Avenue.

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