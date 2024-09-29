Vehicles hit by gunfire after shootout in Pitcairn, 1 man charged

PITCAIRN, Pa. — A man is in custody after vehicles were hit by gunfire during a reported shootout in Pitcairn.

The Allegheny County Police Department said Pitcairn officers were called to the 100 block of Brinton Avenue at 2:47 p.m. on Saturday.

They were told two groups of people had been shooting at each other in the area.

No one was hurt but detectives say two vehicles were hit by gunfire.

They found a stolen gun at the scene.

So far, police have arrested one man - Jameel Anger, 20, of Pitcairn.

Police say he is facing charges of receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license.

Investigators are working to identify everyone involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be made anonymously.

