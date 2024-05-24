Venture Outdoors’ Kayak Pittsburgh to open in time for Memorial Day

Venture Outdoors’ Kayak Pittsburgh will open in time for Memorial Day.

The nonprofit, which aims to create access to outdoor experiences, has three locations: Sharpsburg, North Park and downtown, which open Saturday, May 25.

In addition to kayak, SUP and canoe rentals, Kayak Pittsburgh offers classes, guided trips and group experiences.

“We are eager to welcome the community back to the water,” said President & CEO of Venture Outdoors Valerie Beichner. “From one-hour rentals to adaptive gear and skill-building courses to fireworks paddles, Kayak Pittsburgh has something to connect everybody to the water this summer.”

For more information, visit ventureoutdoors.org.

