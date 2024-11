VERONA, Pa. — The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Verona reopened after over six months of construction.

The store at 90 Allegheny River Boulevard closed on May 19 for renovations. Now, it is nearly double the size of the previous store.

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

