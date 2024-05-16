Local

Verona Fine Wine & Good Spirits to temporarily close for renovations

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
VERONA, Pa. — The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Verona will be temporarily closing for renovations.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the store at 90 Allegheny River Boulevard will close at 7 p.m. on May 19.

There are several nearby Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores nearby, including:

  • 624 Allegheny River Boulevard, Oakmont
  • 1103 Milltown Road, Verona
  • 974 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh

There’s no word on when the store is expected to reopen.

