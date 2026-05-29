Verona police leaning on neighbors to help fight crime with new security camera program

VERONA, Pa. — Verona recently spent $100,000 on cameras to help reduce and solve crimes. Friday, the Verona police department rolled out a brand-new program that’s an added layer of security. If you live or work in the area, you’re invited to participate.

“Every community should be doing that — helping the officers if there’s a crime — videos help,” Patty Thomas said.

Thomas is talking about Verona’s camera registry program that the police department just announced. She’s owned “Pinks Tiny Paws” in Verona for 13 years. Her security cameras face Allegheny River Boulevard and have proven helpful in the past.

“I’ve had people come to me that their cars have been hit,” Thomas said. “I’ve witnessed accidents they had to use in court. They’ve used my video, so of course I’m going to help them.”

“They’re immensely helpful, and they help us solve a lot of crimes,” Thomas Dessell said.

Verona Police Chief Thomas Dessell says his department started looking into the free program for the community as a way for businesses and residents to look after one another.

“This is solely voluntary,” Dessell said. “We’re not doing live feeds. This is just to figure out locations where cameras are at, strategically placed throughout town, and if we need them, we will reach out and say, ‘Hey, can we check your video?”

People who want to become an extra set of eyes for the community can register their video security system online by clicking here. Only police personnel have access to who has signed up for the registry, and an officer would only contact that person if a crime happens nearby.

“Make the arrest as quickly as possible and to ensure convictions with video evidence, but also it brings the community together to know that they can have a hand in helping solve crimes within our town,” Dessell said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group