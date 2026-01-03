Very cold weekend comes with lingering flurries

PITTSBURGH — It’s frigid out there with single-digit temperatures in parts of the area. We’ll see a lot of clouds again, along with some flurries or snow showers late in the day and later tonight. A dusting is possible, but travel impacts are not expected.

Sunday will be chilly again with abundant cloud cover, some lingering flurries and a northwest breeze. Winds are expected to settle by Sunday night, bringing cold but quiet weather for the Steelers game.

We’ll start a big warm-up on Monday as a warm front lifts through the area. Some snow showers are possible Monday morning north of Pittsburgh ahead of the warm front; temperatures should reach the low 40s by the afternoon!

Temperatures keep climbing next week, with highs likely to reach the 50s and possibly even 60 degrees by Friday. Rain moves in by the end of the week, followed by a drop to more seasonable temperatures next weekend. Enjoy the warm-up while it lasts!

