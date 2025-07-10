Victims’ families frustrated over wait for charges in Pitcairn shooting that left 2 teens dead

PITCAIRN, Pa. — It’s been two weeks since Isiah McCarthy and Tyrant Sutton, both just 16, were shot to death in the middle of the afternoon in Pitcairn.

An Allegheny County police spokesperson tells Channel 11 that detectives are speaking with the district attorney’s office about possible charges for the people involved in the shooting.

Tonight at 5 p.m. on Channel 11, reporter Gabriella DeLuca explains where the case is at and why the victims’ family members feel frustrated.

