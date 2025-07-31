Video: A look at what Skild AI’s new general purpose robot brain can do

PITTSBURGH — Over a year after securing a $300 million Series A fundraising round, local robotics startup Skild AI has begun to peel back the curtain on what it’s been building.

The East Liberty-based startup has unveiled Skild Brain, which it says is a foundational artificial intelligence model designed to run on most existing robots. A video from the company shows robots navigating steep, debris filled wooded areas, responding to interference from humans while sorting dishes and one regaining balance after being roundhouse kicked, all of which are said to be operating under the Skild Brain.

The company was first founded in 2023 by CEO Deepak Pathak and President Abhinav Gupta, two CMU faculty members.

Modern AI is confined to the digital world.



At Skild AI, we are building towards AGI for the real world, unconstrained by robot type or task — a single, omni-bodied brain. Today, we are sharing our journey, starting with early milestones, with more to come in the weeks ahead.… pic.twitter.com/QwWB1z7ev0 — Skild AI (@SkildAI) July 29, 2025

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group