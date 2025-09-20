Vietnamese restaurant in Pittsburgh closed after inspectors find rodent droppings, other violations

PITTSBURGH — Inspectors closed a Vietnamese restaurant in Pittsburgh after they reportedly found rodent droppings and other violations in the facility.

Allegheny County Health Department officials ordered Pho Minh Vietnamese Cuisine closed on Monday, according to a food safety assessment report.

Located on Penn Avenue in Garfield, Pho Minh was cited for 19 violations, including two classified as high-risk and four classified as medium-risk.

For one of the high-risk violations, inspectors say rodent droppings were found in the restaurant’s basement, dry storage area and kitchen. Fresh rodent droppings were found on the stairs leading to the basement.

Inspectors say cut cabbage and marinating meat were found above 41 degrees, another high-risk violation.

Inspectors also cited Pho Minh for reportedly lacking functioning refrigeration and having soiled equipment and surfaces, malfunctioning plumbing fixtures and improper cooling procedures.

To reopen, Pho Minh was told to deep-clean the entire restaurant, correct all high and medium-risk violations, provide adequate refrigeration and have its fire suppression and hood be inspected.

You can read the full report by clicking here.

The closure posting had not been removed on the ACHD’s website by Saturday evening.

