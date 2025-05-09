Villanova graduate from Pittsburgh excited by new pope’s ties to region

Americans are feeling closer than ever to the new leader of the Catholic Church. Pope Leo XIV is the first American to ever hold the title.

Pennsylvanians are also drawing connections to the pope as he spent his college career at the University of Villanova.

“When I learned… wait, when to Villanova? For me, it changed everything,” said Villanova class of 2020 alumna Julie Kasunic.

She is a Pittsburgh native and, just like Pope Leo XIV, a Villanova University alum. Despite the fact that the Pope graduated 40 years before her — Kasunic said— she still feels a bond with the Pontiff.

“For me, it’s very touching,” Kasunic said. “To have walked in the same place as this pope at Villanova and to understand where he is coming from….I think it’s incredibly powerful.”

Villanova is one of only two Augustinian Catholic Universities in the country. The Pontiff actually served two consecutive terms as the head of the Augustinians before being elected Pope.

“Now what I experienced at Villanova will now hopefully be shared with the entire world,” Kasunic said.

Kasunic said that her connection does not stop at Villanova, though.

Through the Diocese of Pittsburgh and the Chimbote Foundation, Kasunic has taken many trips to Peru, where Pope Leo XIV worked and lived for over 20 years and was granted citizenship in 2015.

“And the pope, he was a missionary about two hours north of there. So, when I learned that, I thought ‘oh wow he has this huge connection to Peru and so does Pittsburgh,’” Kasunic said.

The Diocese of Pittsburgh is planning to hold a Mass of Thanksgiving in the new Pope’s honor at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Monday at 7 p.m.

