Viral TikTok video shot inside Pittsburgh hospital bringing awareness to domestic violence resources

A TikTok video shot inside a Pittsburgh hospital is going viral and bringing awareness to the domestic violence community. The video, uploaded a week ago, has been viewed more than 8 million times. It shows flyers for the Women’s Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh which are placed in bathroom stalls.

The flyers have rip-off tabs at the bottom and were almost all gone. The CEO for the Center, Nicole Molinaro, tells Channel 11 they are replaced every two weeks because of how much need there is for their resources.

“We are thrilled that in this sort of way the word has gotten out that more resources are needed for domestic violence but that there is hope and help available.”

Molinaro sat down with Channel 11′s Cara Sapida to talk about how this unexpected TikTok video helps spread awareness to such an important cause that isn’t always discussed.

“When this TikTok video came out with our posters on it we were thrilled because we are always trying to reach survivors of domestic violence, and their loved ones, so they know there is free and confidential help available,” said Molinaro.

Moliaro explained why they place the flyers in bathroom stalls.

“There are few moments of privacy for many survivors and victims of domestic violence. We need to take a chance and be able to reach them in those private moments.”

Nicole said the overwhelming majority of women who call their hotline need help in the form of services. Only a small portion of victims need shelter, and still they are always at or over capacity. She says that is almost always the case across the state.

“In the state of Pennsylvania, every single day over 800 people are turned away. Every single day, including 500 women seeking emergency shelter, the need, which mirrors the country, is absolutely so great.”

For Help: call 412-687-8005 (24/7), text 412-744-8445 (9a.m. – 5p.m. Monday-Friday), or visit WCSCanHelp.org and click Chat for Help (9a – 5p, Monday-Friday). To learn more about the Bright Sky app and website, visit brightskyus.org.

