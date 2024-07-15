Visually-impaired man robbed at Steel Plaza ‘T’ Station, PRT says

PITTSBURGH — A visually-impaired man was robbed at the Steel Plaza “T” Station Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit officials said the man, 52, from Dormont, uses a cane for mobility. He is visually impaired but not blind.

While at the T Station, the suspect approached the victim and offered to help him with the elevator so he didn’t have to take the stairs.

The victim agreed and got into the elevator with the suspect, who then asked if he had any money, officials said. The victim said no, and the suspect took his wallet out of his pants pocket and removed $2. The suspect threw the wallet back at the victim and ran.

Officials said the victim described the suspect as possibly being a dark-skinned man wearing a yellow vest.

