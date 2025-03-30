PITTSBURGH — A group of volunteer climbers gathered in Mount Washington to clean up trash at one of Pittsburgh’s parks.

Saturday marked the 32nd Annual Emerald View Park Cleanup. A group of rock climbers, mountaineers and community volunteers rappelled down steep slopes to clean litter at the park and throughout some of the neighborhood.

The cleanup was the result of joint efforts from groups like the Mount Washington Community Development Corporation, the Explorers Club of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group.

The annual cleanup is considered a Pittsburgh tradition to some.

“We are thrilled to bring back this decades-old Mount Washington tradition,” said Kathryn Hunninen, Senior Manager of Special Initiatives at the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. “Thanks to the dedication of the Explorers Club of Pittsburgh and incredible volunteers from the Club and surrounding community, we can keep Emerald View Park clean and enjoyable for everyone.”

City officials are thankful for the climbers’ efforts and said it makes all the difference for park and community visitors.

“Each year, more than 2 million people visit Mount Washington and Duquesne Heights for the cherished views of our Downtown skyline and to explore all that these neighborhoods have to offer, said Theresa Kail-Smith, District 2 City Council. “It is critical that we protect the hillsides that make this community so special. I am proud to support this annual event led by the Explorers Club of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy to remove litter and ensure that Grandview Avenue and Emerald View Park remain beautiful. I also thank our Department of Public Works crews for their tireless efforts every day.”

Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group said some unusual items found during this year’s cleanup included a bowling ball, a shopping cart and a Pikachu.

Volunteer climbers remove litter from Mount Washington’s Emerald View Park during annual tradition A group of volunteer climbers gathered in Mount Washington to clean up trash at one of Pittsburgh’s parks. (Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group/Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group