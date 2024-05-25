Local

Volunteers hang flags in Westmoreland County to honor fallen police chief Justin McIntire

Flags Over Three Cities

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Volunteers spent Friday lining Westmoreland County roads with flags.

The Flags over Three Cities project is a collaboration between New Kensington, Arnold and Lower Burrell.

The flags stand in honor of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

McIntire’s name was added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. earlier in May.

According to the Trib, sponsors helped cover the cost of the 250 American-made flags.

We spoke with the project founder about the hard work it took to make this happen.

“Today is a day that we’ve been planning for a number of months and finally brought it to fruition,” Raymond Laughlin said.

