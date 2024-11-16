Volunteers travel by railcar to collect donations for Toys for Tots in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY — Volunteers in Westmoreland County collected gifts to continue a holiday tradition on the railroad.

Every year a holiday-themed railcar convoy travels through the community and makes stops in various locations to collect toy donations. The donations are for Toys for Tots.

The railcars were decked out and people traveling in them dressed up to bring cheer to the kids at each stop.

The group left Mount Pleasant at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, made 10 stops throughout Westmoreland County to collect toys and wrapped up its journey at 4 p.m.

Organizers said the event went well this year.

“We’re experiencing unusually large crowds today. We [are] very grateful for that. The people of Westmoreland County are being more than hospitable to us,” said John Gonder with the North American Railcar Association.

All of the donations stay in Westmoreland County.

Click here for more details on Toys for Tots.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group