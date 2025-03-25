Voters will break 101-101 deadlock with special election for Pennsylvania House vacancy

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Voters in a western Pennsylvania district will determine Tuesday if Democrats will hold onto a bare one-vote majority and keep control of the state House of Representatives.

In the state House, voters in District 35 in western Pennsylvania southeast of Pittsburgh will elect a replacement for Democratic state Rep. Matt Gergely, whose death in January left the parties tied at 101 seats each. The major-party nominees to succeed him are Democrat Dan Goughnour, who’s a McKeesport school board member and a police officer, and Republican Chuck Davis, who’s president of the White Oak Borough Council and a volunteer firefighter. Libertarian Adam Kitta is also on the ballot.

The 35th Legislative District includes Clairton, Duquesne, McKeesport, South Versailles, Homestead, Liberty, Lincoln, Munhall, Port Vue, Versailles, West Homestead, Whitaker, White Oak and part of West Mifflin.

Today (3/25) is the special election for the 35th district. Polls are open from 7:00 am - 8:00 pm. To find your polling place, visit https://t.co/nVEldFXaLi.



As a reminder, if you are voting by mail and have not returned your ballot, you can return your ballot to the Elections… pic.twitter.com/7AkEyKxn6w — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 25, 2025

A Democratic win would keep Speaker Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia as the chamber’s presiding officer. But if Republicans pull off a win in the Democratic-leaning district, they will be able to replace McClinton and install their own members as committee chairs.

The race will provide a glimpse of voter sentiment in the state that Republican President Donald Trump won narrowly in November. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris easily won the state House district last year and a GOP flip would be a major upset.

There’s also a special election on Tuesday for a vacancy in the state Senate created when Sen. Ryan Aument, a Lancaster Republican, quit to take a job working for U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick. Republican Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons is running against Democrat James Andrew Malone, the mayor of East Petersburg. No matter which candidate wins, the Republican majority in the state Senate will not change.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. For more information and to find your polling place, click here.

