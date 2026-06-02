Voyager Technologies to acquire Pittsburgh-based lunar delivery company Astrobotic Technology

PITTSBURGH — Voyager Technologies announced an agreement to acquire Astrobotic Technology, Inc., a Pittsburgh-based commercial lunar delivery company.

The acquisition, valued at up to approximately $300 million in cash and stock, was signed on June 2.

This strategic move aims to accelerate America’s path toward a permanent presence on the moon.

The acquisition supports NASA’s Artemis program, which commits to establishing a permanent American presence on the moon by 2028. Astrobotic’s expertise in commercial lunar delivery, lunar power and reusable rockets provides Voyager with the hardware and operational capabilities necessary to land on the lunar surface, sustain life and execute critical missions.

Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Voyager, emphasized the acquisition’s importance for lunar infrastructure.

“We are building the infrastructure foundation that will make America’s permanent presence on the moon a reality,” Taylor said. “Achieving that vision requires robust operational systems that match the resilience necessary for critical, repeatable missions. With Astrobotic, Voyager is now a lunar platform that will have capability at every infrastructure layer needed to put Americans on the lunar surface and keep them there.”

The agreement directly supports NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman’s commitment to a permanent American presence on the moon by 2028. Voyager plans to accelerate investment to scale Astrobotic’s lunar and reusable rocket programs in support of America’s moon base plans.

Following a strategic investment in Max Space’s expandable habitat architecture, Voyager’s capabilities will span the full range of lunar operations. These include lunar mission management, communications and propulsion, as well as surface delivery through Astrobotic’s Peregrine and Griffin landers.

Other capabilities involve surface power via Astrobotic’s LunaGrid solar distribution system, long-duration habitation through Max Space and dust mitigation with Voyager’s clear-dust repellent coating and in-situ resource production.

John Thornton, CEO of Astrobotic, highlighted his company’s long-standing mission.

“Astrobotic was built to prove that commercial companies can deliver to the moon,” Thornton said. “Joining Voyager gives that mission the scale and long-term commitment it has been building toward for nearly two decades. Our team, our technology and our homes in Pittsburgh and Mojave remain at the center of what we are building and now we have a partner with the breadth of capabilities and resources to realize a continuous presence on the moon.”

Griffin Mission One, recently announced as NASA’s moon base II, is proceeding on schedule. Upon acquisition close, Astrobotic’s full portfolio will transition under Voyager. Astrobotic’s moon base headquarters in Pittsburgh will serve as the center of Voyager’s lunar program.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals. The deal is expected to close by early July 2026.

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