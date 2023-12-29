Wahlburgers in The Block Northway closes

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The North Hills Wahlburgers is officially closed.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the restaurant was scheduled to close its doors on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m.

On Friday, the business made a post that customers “cleared them out of food,” so they’re officially closed.

“We appreciated all of our staff and customers for the past couple years,” the business wrote.

The other Wahlburgers in the Pittsburgh region is in Robinson.

