Local

Wahlburgers in The Block Northway closes

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The North Hills Wahlburgers is officially closed.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the restaurant was scheduled to close its doors on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m.

On Friday, the business made a post that customers “cleared them out of food,” so they’re officially closed.

“We appreciated all of our staff and customers for the past couple years,” the business wrote.

The other Wahlburgers in the Pittsburgh region is in Robinson.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Medical examiner releases cause of death for pregnant teen, boyfriend in Texas
  • 4 juveniles in custody after trying to break into gun shop, running into woods, police say
  • Missing teen found under trap door hidden in Kentucky man’s home
  • VIDEO: 2 Greensburg Salem School District employees accused of restraining 3 children
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read