Walmart acquires Bethel Park Shopping Center for $39.6M, Giant Eagle to remain long-term tenant

That’s the basic message of a new statement issued by Giant Eagle Inc. regarding its store at the Bethel Park Shopping Center, a property in which it has long operated side-by-side with a Walmart store that the Bentonville-based big-box retailer has opted to buy.

It’s a store that Giant Eagle noted it has operated already for more than 50 years and expects to continue to do so for decades more, revealing that the grocer has a long-term lease in place.

