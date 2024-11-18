Walter Road in North Park reopens after months-long closure

A road that has been closed for months in North Park has reopened.

Allegheny County officials say traffic restrictions on Walter Road between Pearce Mill Road and Tennis Court Road have ended.

The road closed in May.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Section of North Park road to close to pedestrians, bicyclists for bridge repair

Restrictions were in place so workers could work on the Pine Creek North Branch Bridge. Crews replaced two deteriorated concrete barriers, made cement repairs, installed rocks and replaced a guide rail and pavement markings.

Around 2,227 vehicles cross the bridge daily.

