Wanted man burglarizes small business after escaping Renewal Center, police say

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — A wanted man is accused of burglarizing a small business in Bridgeville, just one day after he reportedly escaped from the Renewal Center.

According to the criminal complaint, Eugene Bott, 60, broke into Bridgeville Auto Service on Washington Avenue during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Apr. 16.

Owner Ruby Fahed told us he had stepped out for the day to assist a church, and returned to find his shop in shambles.

“A lot of destruction, stuff that I’m still finding out daily,” Fahed said. “There’s a lot of missing titles, a lot of keys... I can’t move any of the vehicles.”

Fahed told us that Bott somehow entered through the shop’s roof, breaking his way into other rooms by smashing windows. The crook also allegedly stole a pricy piece of equipment, a firearm, and other sentimental items. He is also accused of damaging the camera system and several bikes. Fahed estimates losses at about $20,000.

“It’s tough timing right now, and having that type of situation, it’s gonna put us a little behind, but God is good,” Fahed said.

Fahed said that he recognized Bott on his surveillence footage right away, having previously hired him to build a small retaining wall outside of the business.

“You just don’t know anybody anymore.”

Bott already had a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the burglary, having escaped from the Renewal Center the day before.

According to the criminal complaint, police currently have two other active burglary cases against him, and he was known to the investigating officer as a “drug addict and a thief.”

At the time this article was published, he was still not in custody.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Renewal Center for information on the circumstances of his escape. We have previously reported on other escapes from the downtown facility.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group