Warmer, more humid conditions will soon move in to Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — Mainly dry weather continues Thursday as rain showers continue to skip past our area.

Temperatures will creep up Friday, then climb quickly through the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80s on Saturday then near 90s on Sunday.

Humidity will also be ticking up so the “feels like” temperature will push into the low 90s.

The next best chance for rain may hold off until early next week and could make things even steamier as highs continue to hover near 90.

