Warrant suspect arrested after foot chase near Ross Park Mall

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A suspect with multiple felony warrants was arrested after police chased him on foot near the Ross Park Mall Friday.

Ross Township police said they believe the suspect’s license plate hit a reader, which alerted officers to him being in the area.

The chase started outside of the mall and he was caught near a nearby bank, police said. The chase had nothing to do with the mall.

Police said the man, identified as Jayronne Talley, was taken into custody.

