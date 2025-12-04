Washington County approves its 2026 budget without a tax increase for 16th consecutive year

Washington County has approved its 2026 budget without a tax increase, marking the 16th consecutive year of maintaining the current tax rate.

The $135 million budget was passed unanimously by the Washington County Board of Commissioners despite challenges posed by delays in state and federal budget approvals, which temporarily disrupted funding for essential programs.

“This year’s budget presented a level of difficulty we had never seen before,” said Chair Nick Sherman. “Without government funding flowing through to support vital programs, we had to temporarily draw from our rainy-day fund.”

Interest earnings from 2024 to 2025 were approximately $1 million lower due to delayed reimbursements, according to the Washington County Finance Director.

Despite these financial challenges, the commissioners balanced the budget without raising taxes, keeping the tax rate at 2.43 mil.

Vice Chair Electra Janis emphasized the county’s commitment to expanding services for residents, noting that all senior centers, meal programs and transportation services remain fully operational.

Commissioner Larry Maggi expressed concerns about funding earmarked for drug and alcohol services within the County Department of Human Services, although he voted in favor of the budget to ensure essential services are provided.

The budget includes plans for the demolition of the Courthouse Square building, which has become a safety hazard, and the construction of a new Public Safety Center on the site.

Redevelopment of the Washington Mall property is also part of the budget, aiming to create new economic opportunities and jobs.

To manage increasing costs, the county has applied for multiple grants, including funding from the U.S. Department of Energy to expand its vehicle fleet with hybrid vehicles.

County leaders are reviewing each new position to decide ongoing need, a process that has already led to the elimination of 16 roles through attrition from the budget.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group