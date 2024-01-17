Washington County controller accused of starving dog to death waives right to preliminary hearing

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Washington County controller accused of starving her dog to death appeared in a video conference call on Tuesday where she opted to waive her right to a preliminary hearing.

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said he wasn’t surprised that Controller April Sloane waived her rights.

“It’s not odd, they know what we have,” said Washington County District Attorney, Jason Walsh. “The defendant has a right under the rules not to have a preliminary hearing and not to contest the information or evidence we have and that is what she and her attorney chose to do at this time,” Walsh said.

According to a criminal complaint, Sloane admitted to neglecting the animal and pictures of the emaciated dog were shown to investigators.

An autopsy report found that the dog weighed only 20 pounds at the time of its death when it should have weighed at least 40 pounds. We were the only station there as officers carried the dog’s body wrapped in trash bags out of the house.

“The evidence supports that the dog was starved to death a grueling death,” Walsh explained.

Sloane is now charged with two felonies for animal cruelty and torture but last month was silent when we asked if she had any remorse for her actions.

Now some residents in Washington County are demanding that Sloane be removed from her position, a petition was started online that has gathered thousands of signatures.

Channel 11 News asked Walsh if Sloane would be removed, and he had this to say:

“I don’t have anything to do with that. She will be scheduled for her formal arraignment just like any other criminal case.”

