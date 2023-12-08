Washington County Controller admits dog died due to poor care, search warrant says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — According to a search warrant filed over the last 24 hours, Washington County Controller April Sloane admitted to investigators that her dog, Thor, died due to not being properly cared for.

Police say they received a tip that the dog died because of neglect.

We were at her home yesterday when officers brought the dog’s body out of the home.

We’ve blurred that part of the video.

Detectives say Sloane’s son, a 14-year-old boy, told investigators that Thor was kept in deplorable conditions, and at times, not taken care of for days.

The teen also showed detectives a photo of the dog lying on the floor in poor health — and allegedly asked his mother to take the dog to the vet, but she refused.

At this point, Sloane has not been charged. Detectives are waiting for the outcome of a necropsy.

Because it is still an active investigation, the Washington County Commissioners, District Attorney, and North Strabane Police Department declined to comment.

